10 weirdest free tourism spots in the U.S.

If you're looking for unusual and unforgettable travel experiences, the United States offers a wealth of quirky and fascinating oddities that won't cost you a dime. From mysterious gravitational anomalies to whimsical roadside attractions, these unique destinations provide plenty of photo-worthy moments and fun stories to share. Here are 10 of the weirdest free oddities across the country that you have to see to believe.

The Mystery Spot (Santa Cruz, California)

Santa Cruz, CA, USA – November 21, 2020: Entrance to Mystery Spot (Image: Iv-olga/shutterstock.com)

Visitors to The Mystery Spot can expect a perplexing experience in which the laws of physics and gravity seem to be defied. The tilted cabin and surrounding area create optical illusions, making objects appear to roll uphill and people lean at impossible angles.

Carhenge of Alliance, Nebraska

ALLIANCE, NE, USA – July 9, 2017: Carhenge – famous car sculpture created by Jim Reinders, a modern replica of England's Stonehenge using old cars., aerial view (Image: marekuliasz/shutterstock.com)

Tourists at Carhenge will find a quirky replica of England's Stonehenge, constructed entirely from vintage American cars painted gray. This unusual roadside attraction offers a whimsical and photogenic tribute to classic automobiles and ancient history.

The Fremont Troll (Seattle, Washington)

Seattle, Washington/ USA – July 2016: Fremont Troll, a favorite spot for Seattle visitor. (Image: spoonphol/shutterstock.com)

Under the Aurora Bridge in Seattle, visitors can discover the Fremont Troll, a massive concrete sculpture gripping a real Volkswagen Beetle. This quirky urban oddity is an art installation and a popular selfie spot. My sister used to live a few blocks away, and visiting was always fun!

Cadillac Ranch (Amarillo, Texas)

Texas, NOV 23 2022 – Sunny view of the abandon car art of Cadillac Ranch (Image: Kit Leong/shutterstock.com)

Cadillac Ranch features a row of half-buried, graffiti-covered Cadillacs in the Texas desert. Tourists can bring spray paint to add their own colorful art to the cars, making it a constantly evolving public art installation.

The Corn Palace (Mitchell, South Dakota)

Famous Mitchell Corn Palace of South Dakota, USA . It is a regular stop for tourists traveling through South Dakota. Created 09.01.23 (Image: Dennis MacDonald/shutterstock.com)

Visitors to the Corn Palace can marvel at this unique building adorned with murals and designs made entirely from corn and other grains. The themes of the murals change annually, showcasing impressive and ever-changing agricultural artwork.

Foamhenge (Centreville, Virginia)

Image: Foamhenge

At Foamhenge, tourists will find a full-scale replica of Stonehenge made from Styrofoam. This playful and humorous attraction offers an educational and entertaining look at the famous stone circle, with added whimsy. Originally created by artist Mark Cline of Enchanted Castle Studio in 2004, Foamhenge made its debut at Cox Farms in 2017 as part of their Fall Festival and Fields of Fear events. Before then, it proudly stood in Natural Bridge, VA.

The International Banana Museum (Mecca, California)

Image: International Banana Museum

This museum houses the world's largest collection of banana-related items. Tourists can explore thousands of banana-themed objects, from toys to kitchenware, and enjoy banana-flavored treats at the museum's soda fountain. This museum, however, is not free and costs $1.00 to enter.

The World's Largest Ball of Twine (Cawker City, Kansas)

Cawker City, KS / USA – September 28, 2015: The world's largest ball of sisal twine sits proudly under a protective canopy in Cawker City, KS. (Image: Larry Porges/shutterstock.com)

Visitors to Cawker City can witness the world's largest ball of twine, which continues to grow as tourists and locals add to it. This oddity celebrates community spirit and the simple charm of small-town America. String-a-ding-ding!

The Unclaimed Baggage Center (Scottsboro, Alabama)

Suitcase or luggage with conveyor belt in the international airport. (Image Travel man/shutterstock.com)

Tourists can explore the only store in the United States that sells unclaimed airline baggage. The center offers a treasure hunt experience, with a vast array of lost items from around the world available for purchase.

The Enchanted Highway (Regent, North Dakota)

Regent, ND, USA – Jun 19, 2022: Pheasants on the Prairie is 1 of 8 scrap metal sculptures constructed along the 32-mile Enchanted Highway. The collection is considered the world's largest. (Image: JWCohen/shutterstock.com)

Driving along the Enchanted Highway, tourists will encounter a series of enormous metal sculptures depicting various whimsical scenes, such as giant grasshoppers and pheasants. This 32-mile stretch of road offers a unique and artistic journey through the North Dakota countryside.