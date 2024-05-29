Heavy EV appears CyberStuck

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's fantastic invention, the CyberTruck, appears stuck in a loop, but it is a river.

As Tesla mercilessly panders, begging its shareholders to vote in favor of Elon Musk's $55 billion pay package, relax to the sight of this miraculous CyberTruck unable to get out of a river. Having slashed staff, and then rushed to hire them back after rash decision-making, produced such wonders as the CyberTruck, and gotten the company in trouble with the SEC, Elon really deserves that cash.

It's unclear where exactly this footage comes from but the original poster claims it's from Azula Canyon. What's clear is that there's a flowing river there with somewhat steep banks on each side and somehow a Cybertruck owner ended up between them. From the moment the footage begins, the truck is trying to escape.

Despite gaining what appears to be significant momentum, the truck can't get a solid enough grip to escape going forward. The driver then attempts to reverse their way out of trouble with even less success. Then, they slam it back into drive, trudge through the water, and end up making about as much progress as they did in the first attempt. They repeat these failures at least one more time before the video ends.

According to the original poster, the truck ultimately gave up trying to free itself and awaited help. That help came in the form of a Chevrolet Silverado, says the cameraman. The driver's antics in this short clip appear almost frantic. It's possible that just a few feet downstream, an easier exit could've been had. Regardless, they're far from the first Cybertruck owner to get stuck in a strange space.