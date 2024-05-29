Man with suspended driver's license picks worst location to join his Zoom court hearing (video)

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, it was time for Corey Harris to join his court hearing via Zoom. Once Harris connected to the Zoom, Judge Cedric Simpson asked Harris whether he was driving at the time. Harris answered in the affirmative, telling the judge he was just pulling in to his doctor's office.

Thing is, Harris's hearing was about his suspended driver's license. A public defender quickly asked for the trial to be adjourned and resume in the future, 'possibly up to four weeks if the court would allow.'

The judge responded by saying, "So maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn't have a license."

Judge Simpson cancelled Harris's bond and sent him directly to jail. Wonder if he drove himself there.

