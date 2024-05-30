Ad for "Ice Bath with Friends" doesn't look friendly at all

Nothing says relaxation like a cold plunge into the icy waters of male aggression. Chanté McCormick spotted this flier in Todos Santos, Mexico inviting guests to an "Icebath with Friends," featuring a glaring bro who looks like he's ready to challenge you to a cage fight. Doesn't seem particularly friendly to me.

According to the poster, you're not just having an ice bath, you're "joining the tribe." Because, of course, nothing bonds "friends" like hypothermia and toxic masculinity.

Chill (literally) with this angry dude and call it wellness? Thanks but I'll stick to my solo baths with Mr. Bubble.

Previously:

• How Wim Hof, 'The Iceman,' withstands such extreme temperatures