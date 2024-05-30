Apprentice producer claims Trump said, "Would America buy a n— winning?"

Bill Pruitt, an original producer of The Apprentice has finally broken his silence on its star Donald Trump, and the details are as ugly as you'd expect.

In his piece for Slate, Pruitt says Trump frequently used racial slurs during filming. In one example, Trump allegedly referred to an African-American contestant and asked, "Would America buy a n— winning?"

Pruitt says "the damning evidence was caught on tape." If the tape does get released Trump will claim it's a deepfake, but it might be better for him to take credit for it — it will guarantee his re-election.

