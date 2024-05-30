Iceland volcano spews 150 foot wall of fire

Grindavik, Iceland, is no stranger to volcanic eruptions. The volcano on the peninsula less than an hour southwest of Reykjavik had been dormant for over 800 years but has become increasingly active since 2021. This is the fifth eruption since December and may be the most powerful yet. Lava erupted over 150 feet in the air over a two-mile-long fissure.

Authorities warn of the risk of renewed volcanic activity in southwestern Iceland as a volcano erupts spewing fountains of molten lava https://t.co/BaG1YQGDMa pic.twitter.com/igZ26cd6CL — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2024

The town has been evacuated again, including the Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist destination. Flights into and out of Reykjavik airport have so far been unaffected, unlike the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull in 2010. Eyjafjallajökull ejected silica and ash into the jet stream, disrupting air travel throughout Europe, whereas this eruption is primarily lava and steam.

The Associated Press has a live stream of the ongoing eruption on YouTube.

The name of the volcano is Þorbjörn or Þorbjarnarfell, which I assume is missing from most, if not all, of the reporting because no one has any idea how to pronounce it.