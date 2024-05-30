When a reporter mocks President Biden's age, Biden mocks him right back — into silence (video)

Ask President Biden a foolish question, you'll get a foolish answer. Which is what happened yesterday when a reporter mocked Biden's age to his face.

"President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President [Kamala] Harris," the snarky reporter asked, insinuating that the 81-year-old president, who was standing on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport, was presumably too old to survive the next four years.

"Are you OK? Are you alright?" Biden shot back with mocking concern.

"All four years or handing over?" the reporter repeated, perhaps thinking Biden didn't hear him right.

"You're not hurt are you? I said, are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?" Biden said, continuing his schtick — which was met with silence from the reporter. Corny or not, mission accomplished.

See video below, posted by C-SPAN.

President Biden: "Are you okay? Are you alright? You're not hurt are you? I said are you okay? Did you fall on your head or something?" pic.twitter.com/6uOquSaCZm — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2024

