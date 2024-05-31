Mike Gigliotti is an incredibly talented artist and skater

Mike "Lottie" Gigliotti is an incredibly talented artist and skater. Vice's new series 'Let it kill you' dives into his drawing practice and the way skating and art come together for him.

Not only is Lottie a prolific artist, but he also owns Lottie's Skateshop, where he sells boards that feature his art.

I've been a fan of Lottie's art for years after coming across his drawings on instagram. As a lover of ZAP Comix and 60's underground cartoons, Lottie's art style is right up my alley.

