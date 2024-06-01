Surprise your dad with a grade-A refurbished iPad for $160 this Father's Day

It can be hard to think of the perfect present for your dad, but don't worry—we have you covered. This refurbished iPad is a gift that's as affordable as it is practical, letting fathers add a sleek new Apple product to their arsenal.

Plus, not only can you get the Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" for only $159.99 now (36% off its usual cost of $249), but it's guaranteed to arrive in time for Father's Day if you order by June 5. You don't have to worry about showing up to this holiday empty-handed!

Some people may be put off by its "refurbished" status, since it has been previously used. While it has been used before, it's been given a grade "A" rating, which means it's in almost perfect condition. At most, you'll notice a light scratch or some minimal scuffing.

Plus, this is a well-loved iPad model. with CNET describing it as an "excellent tablet" and TechRadar giving it a 4.5 star rating. It's easy to see why, considering you get all this with the iPad:

WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities

Access to Apple Pay

9.7-inch screen display

HD camera

32GB Storage

Ability to make FaceTime calls, play with apps, read books, listen to music, and more

Stylus, a charger, a case, and a screen protector as part of the accessories bundle

With a tablet like the iPad, you get something that's more portable and convenient than a laptop but more powerful than an iPhone, beloved by artists, gamers, readers, and students alike.

So, gift your dad one of the most popular Apple products this Father's Day. Buy the refurbished 6th-generation 9.7" 2018 Apple iPad in space gray (Wi-Fi only) and accessories bundle for only $159.99 now, no coupons needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

