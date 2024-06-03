Mexico elects first woman president

Claudia Sheinbaum is set to become Mexico's first woman president based on a statistical sampling of results from elections held yesterday. Though not part of the official vote count, the 58.3-60.7% edge she holds in the official sample puts her on track for a clear win.

Sheinbaum is not only set to be Mexico's first female president, but also the country's first leader of Jewish heritage, although she rarely speaks publicly about her personal background and has governed as a secular leftist.

Sheinbaum said her administration would govern all Mexicans "without distinction."

"Even though many Mexicans do not fully agree with our project, we will have to walk in peace and harmony to continue building a fair and more prosperous Mexico," she told crowds of supporters that filled the main square in Mexico City, the Zócalo, in the early hours of Monday.