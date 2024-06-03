Pee-wee Herman's real life playhouse

The home of Paul Reubens, the man behind Pee-wee Herman who died last summer, is now on the market, and it looks absolutely stunning. Link to an article on zillowgonewild.com is here.

The 1957 midcentury modern house in Los Feliz, CA has 360-degree views of Los Angeles, and is listed for $4,995,000.

Reubens' projects, in particular his TV show Pee-wee's Playhouse and first movie Pee-wee's Big Adventure, have always had such a strong aesthetic component, it shouldn't be a surprise that he has such great taste.

The Zillow listing description:

Gated mid-century celebrity hideaway in Los Feliz! Located at the end of a private road in "The Oaks" neighborhood of Los Feliz, this is a trophy property in the making. First time on the market in almost 40 years, the estate was home to beloved actor and icon Paul Reubens and is a piece of Hollywood history. The approximately 1.4 acre lot is at the top of a promontory offering 360-degree views of the city and surrounding canyons, including Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood sign. The home is a classic one-story mid-century ranch with views from almost every room. The living room has walls of windows and sliding doors that open to the patio with pool and spa, plus there is a snazzy den with a built-in wet bar and fireplace. The kitchen with vintage wallpaper has a built-in breakfast nook and pantry/laundry room. Two guest bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, while the primary suite features a dressing area, sitting room, and a bathroom that opens to an enclosed aviary or cat patio. The immense lot offers park-like grounds, with walking trails and abundant wildlife. With over an acre of land, privacy, and panoramic views, a unique property like this rarely becomes available and won't last long.

A beautiful living room:

An incredibly cool bar area (tequila, anyone?):

An awesome retro kitchen, complete with wall-mounted phone:

Beautiful patio:

And… where the magic happened:

But, alas, no basement.