Trump begs SCOTUS to intervene in his criminal sentencing

Clearly, in a panic about being held accountable for his crimes, convicted felon Donald J. Trump is begging the Supreme Court to step in.

There do not appear to be any credible paths for the adjudicated rapist, real estate fraud, and convicted felon Donald Trump to get the Supreme Court to look at an appeal. While his pal MAGA Mike Johnson claims "many" Justices have told him they will, it remains unclear as to what the highest court in the land has to do with a run of the mill criminal conviction in NY state criminal court.

"A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of 'I will get Trump,' reporting to an 'Acting' Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?" he added. "The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!" The presumptive 2024 Republican nominee said last week he would be appealing the "scam" verdict, though Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told CBS News on Friday that the process "starts after sentencing." If his appeal fails in New York state courts, Trump's lawyers could appeal to the Supreme Court if they can convince at least four of its nine justices to hear the case. Trump would then have to show how the trial violated his federal constitutional rights. His call for the high court to "decide" comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson last week claimed the Supreme Court "should step in." Daily Beast

Trump sure begs a lot:

• The Lincoln Project's new ad hours after Bolton's book excerpts: Trump begs 'like a dog' to Xi Jinping

• Donald 'You Gotta Pay Your Bills' Trump begs for more time to pay his bills

• Attacking UAW leadership, Trump still begs for the union's endorsement

• Trump begs to be tossed out of court; Judge remarks on Trump's remarkable lack of self-control

• 'Billionaire' Trump can not post bond, begs for special treatment