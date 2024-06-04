Cyndi Lauper to head off on farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper says she's retiring after her next tour. The famed singer and songwriter, 70, is heading off on a 23-city itinerary across North America.

Also known for songs such as "True Colors" and "All Through the Night," the two-time Grammy winner will start her tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal in Canada's Quebec province. She'll later make her way to Madison Square Garden in her hometown New York City on October 30, and will eventually reach her last stop at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Throughout her tour, Lauper will be joined by special guests, who will be announced at a later date, Live Nation said in a press release Monday.

Today the New York Times ran a profile of her, which is nice but makes me think about Live Nation and Ticketmaster more than I wanted to over breakfast.