Take a virtual tour of Japan's largest chalk factory

In the video embedded below we get a look at Japan's largest chalk factory, where seashell powder is transformed into pristine sticks of white chalk. I like the part of the chalk-making process where the chalk is dough-like, and gets rolled into long tubes before being sliced and dried. It looks like it would be fun to handle it in this phase.

As interesting as it is to see how a product like chalk is mass produced, the way this video is filmed is so satisfying. I feel way more relaxed after watching it. If you need something mellow yet visually and auditorily pleasing to watch before bed, this video will do the trick.

