Work smarter (and smaller) with this $95 Windows desktop

In the modern work environment, even desktops have to be mobile. Hence the rise of the mini-desktop, and the ECS LIVA QC710 does a lot to distinguish itself in a crowded field.

It's one of the few minis that's built for ease of use whether you're taking care of business at the office or at home, thanks to its efficient power consumption and a Windows OS that anyone can navigate. It's also on sale for $94.97 (reg. $149) through June 5th only.

The engine behind that operating system is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c platform that keeps the hardware humming — but only barely. Since it runs without a fan, it's ideal for libraries, meeting rooms or anyplace where silence is golden. The 4GB of RAM is more than enough for medium duty, and it has 64GB of hard storage for files or photos.

Need to connect to keyboards, monitors, speakers or big-screen smart TVs? All of the above are possible thanks to a surprisingly robust layout of I/O ports. You can choose from USB 3.1, 2.0 or Type C, plus MicroSD and HDMI. Whatever presentation or display you need, the QC710 can connect on the fly. That's made all the easier by the biggest selling point: It's slim profile. This desktop is less than 2 inches thick and 5 inches around, and is easily portable at just over half a pound. Developers will find it a go-to device for ARM testing, and it can serve as a tiny but mighty computing solution for just about any need.

