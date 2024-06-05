Great Dane proves his love for chihuahua when he sacrifices his own fun for the sake of his little buddy (video)

A tiny frisky 2-month old chihuahua named Pete is having the time of his life as he energetically plays with a plushie.

A plushie that his much bigger friend — a huge 1-year-old great Dane named Dexter — somehow got talked into holding for him. And the look in Dexter's eyes says it all: "I'm bored out of my skull, but if this is what makes you happy, I'm in." (See video below, posted by pete.and.dexter.)

If there's any truth to the old saying "opposites attract," here's all the proof you need.

Via ParadePets

