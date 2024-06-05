Kanye West says he's being blackmailed by "lascivious, unhinged" former assistant

Rapper and antisemite Kanye West, also known as Ye, responds vigorously to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by former assistant Lauren Piscotta: she's blackmailing me, he claims, and he plans to file a counter-suit. The BBC quoted his legal reps, who offered that Piscotta was romantically rejected by the star.

West's lawyer challenged the story, saying that Pisciotta "was terminated for being unqualified" and "demanding unreasonable sums of money", including an annual salary of $4m (£3.13m).

They also accused Pisciotta of "lascivious, unhinged conduct", claiming that she "consistently used sexual coercion" to demand money and material items, including designer handbags and a Lamborghini car.

The statement further alleged that, after West rejected her advances, Pisciotta attempted to blackmail him for $60m (£47m).