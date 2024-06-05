Man with magnet finds underwater safe packed with $100 bills

James Kane's hobby is fishing in New York City's murky waterways with a powerful magnet. Recently he cast his line into the lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park and pulled in a safe. Inside was a stack of slimy $100 bills.

The bills featured a 3D security ribbon, suggesting they're recent, but the safe had no ownership information attached.

According to the New York Police Department, "the value and authenticity of the alleged currency" was unknown because of its "severely disintegrated condition." There was no evidence of a crime, they stated.

"They gave it to us, as, I guess you call it a finders keepers thing," Kane told the AP.

Kane's next stop is the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC where he hopes to swap at least some of the less-damaged money for crisp bills.

