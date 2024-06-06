Have you seen this gun? The U.S. Army is missing 31 of them

Have you seen this pistol? It's wanted, loaded or unloaded. The U.S. Army somehow lost it and thirty other Sig Sauer M17s just like it. There's five grand in it for you if provide information that leads to their recovery.

Thirty-one M17 pistols went missing from Fort Moore's Cresenez Consolidated Equipment Pool sometime between March and May, a CID spokesperson said. The division is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the theft. CID requests that anyone with information about the missing handguns call the department's southern field office at 706-577-4074. Those with information can remain anonymous in a phone call, according to CID. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325. "The payout of cash rewards to military and federal employees for information leading to conviction is contingent upon their exceptional actions regarding the information provided," CID said in a statement.

Army officials "declined to say if any suspects had been identified," reports Stars and Stripes.



