Man dies of bird flu in Mexico

A 59-year-old man already suffering health problems has died in Mexico from bird flu, the first known human death from the emerging variant of the disease.

Mexico's Health Ministry also said in a statement the source of infection had not been identified.

The victim had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals but had multiple underlying medical conditions and had been bedridden for three weeks, for other reasons, prior to the onset of acute symptoms, the WHO said.

Mexico's health ministry said the person had chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

"That immediately puts a person at risk of more severe influenza, even with seasonal flu," said Andrew Pekosz, an influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University.