Shadowy humanoid with a tail caught on video

In Tolosa, Philippines, a CCTV camera captured the below video of a shadowy humanoid figure with a tail scurrying around outside his home. Dennis Godfrey Zacaias Colasito posted the video to Facebook and it went viral from there.

"This incident proves that spirits exist," Colasito wrote in Filipino. "This also validates the bible narrative about Jesus casting out demons and evil spirits."

Are you convinced by this supernatural tail… er, tale?

(Philippine News via Coast to Coast)

Previously:

• Mysterious glowing humanoid caught on video