Trans teen with superhuman powers battles domestic incel terrorists in new Audible thriller "Bloodhound"

Looking for a gripping scripted audio drama? Bloodhound just dropped today on Audible, and after getting a sneak-listen, I highly recommend it.

This seven-part series, created by my friend Todd Ellis Kessler (known for Nashville and The Good Wife) and Thomas Page McBee (of Umbrella Academy fame), follows Jay Pulver, a trans college student with newly acquired superhuman abilities. Recruited by the FBI, Jay harnesses his powers to sense and direct these extreme emotions, embarking on a mission to thwart a domestic terrorist threat.

Elliot Fletcher (from Shameless) stars as Jay, with Stephen Root (of Office Space and Barry) as the quirky FBI researcher, Elvin Landesmann. The cast includes Alice Kremelberg as Jay's twin sister, Dara, and features a predominantly queer and trans ensemble.

From the release:

In a world where we've gone numb to violence and extremism, Bloodhound brings the listener along to see how young people, particularly men, can become "lost to the algorithm" of Incel threads, 8-Chan, and Q-Anon. Through Jay's journey with his family and those around him, it tells a powerful story of how the bravest among us can combat the more toxic elements of traditional masculinity through empathy and connection.

Todd says, "Exploring these complex issues of masculinity through a graphic novel lens was a thrilling tightrope walk we could not have achieved without so many extraordinary creative minds behind the production."

