A 10-year-old brought a loaded 40-caliber Glock to his elementary school

A 10-year-old boy in Los Angeles brought a loaded, stolen pistol to school and was caught showing it off.

It is unclear who the gun belonged to when it was reported stolen and how the kid got a hold of it, but holy cow! Naturally, conservatives will double down on metal detectors at the entrances of schools and clear backpacks, but really, why the hell is a gun floating around out there for a 10-year-old to take to school? Parents were notified? Why weren't they hauled in?

Sources told The Times that a boy brought a loaded .40-caliber Glock 22 to campus and that the gun had been reported stolen. A student who saw the boy show off the gun reported it to an adult, the sources said. The district neither confirmed nor denied those details. The gun recovery reflects an alarming increase of "weapons incidents" and fights at Los Angeles Unified schools amid demands from many parents for more police and security after the school board slashed the police budget four years ago. The principal's message said school police would be "on site" on Wednesday "to support the school." The message did not note any action related to the student other than informing the parents that a gun had been found. LA Times

Previously:

• School locked down after student seen with handgun… but it wasn't that

• Terror charges for teens making gun threats at high school

• After 3rd grader at Texas elementary school finds gun in bathroom, superintendent resigns

• Teens bring guns to school across America on a daily basis

• A high school teacher accidentally fired his gun in class, injures 3 students