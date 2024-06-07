Lattes with onions are a hit in China

Iced lattes with a heaping pile of spring onions are apparently a trend in China this summer.

"It is the latest addition to an ever-growing list of bizarre combinations generally known as 'dark cuisine' or 'hei an liao li' in China," reports Oddity Central. "Dark cuisine basically refers to food and drinks that put people's sensibilities to the test."

Basic Barista provides a recipe that boils down to the following: Finely chop a bunch of spring onions and drop them in a glass. Add ice, pour in milk, and then dump in that double shot of espresso.

