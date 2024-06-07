Save on gas and glide through summer on an electric scooter you can literally lock from your phone!

TL;DR: Have fun getting from point A to point B on this dynamic electric folding scooter that you can literally lock and track on your phone; now, 50% off the regular price at just $499.
- Travel up to 30 miles on a single charge, saving you money on gas, bus fare, and other transportation-related expenses.
- Reach speeds of up to 25MPH with fast acceleration, faster than other electric scooters in the same price range, thanks to 48V and 500W motor power.
- Use the free accompanying Electric2Fun Scooter app to monitor the scooter and even lock it remotely, allowing you to have full control no matter where you are.
- Glide through city streets or local neighborhoods with ease, even if it means coasting up and down slopes as steep as 15 degrees on steady 10-inch air-filled wheels.
- Ride with confidence no matter your experience level, thanks to the scooter's intuitive controls and ergonomic design.
Roll through the summer on this high-tech electric folding scooter, now half off its regular price at just $499, with no coupon code required.
StackSocial prices subject to change.