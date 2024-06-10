Convicted felon Donald Trump's bizarre shark-battery question baffles MIT expert

In a rambling anecdote that enthralled his cult worshippers, Donald Trump revealed his scientific brilliance. The convicted felon, known for his tight grasp on reality, recounted a conversation with an MIT expert in which he presented a hypothetical scenario involving a sinking boat, an electric battery, and a nearby shark.

Trump said:

"And it must be cuz of MIT, my relationship to MIT. Very smart. He goes, I say "What would happen if the boat sank from its weight and you're in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery and the battery is now underwater and there's a shark that's approximately 10 yards over there?' By the way, a lot of shark attacks lately. You notice that? A lot of shark. I watched some guys justifying it today. Well, they weren't really that angry. They bit off the young lady's leg because of the fact that they were, they were not hungry, but they misunderstood what, who she was. These people are crazy. He said there's no problem with sharks they just didn't really understand a young woman swimming. Now really got decimated and other people too. A lot of shark attacks. 'So I said, so there's a shark 10 yards away from the boat. 10 yards over here. Do I get electrocuted if the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking. Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?' because, I will tell you, he didn't know the answer.

The MIT expert, undoubtedly stunned by the profundity of the question, reportedly admitted that "nobody's ever asked that question" before. Trump, proud of his acumen, declared, "I think it's a good question."

The adjudicated rapist's scientific understanding is not only impressive but also an important asset for anyone aspiring to hold the position of commander-in-chief. But Twitter user @7Veritas4 differs in opinion from Trump's supporters, commenting,, "Forget the nuclear codes, Donald Trump isn't fit to get the bathroom codes in the White House."