Meow: a novel, and other literature for cats

As a sophisticated internet consumer, you may have already seen Meow: a novel. It's ridiculous—80,000 meows in print—but it makes me laugh every time.

Images: The Meow Library

The sample reviews are delightful.

"Meow meow meow meow meow meow meow, meow meow meow. Meow meow meow meow meow meow, meow meow, meow. Meow meow." – Professor Beans, Unaltered Domestic Shorthair

Meow: a novel is also available as an audiobook for cats who prefer to listen on the go. There does not appear to be an e-book version, so technophile cats are out of luck.

Some additional book titles are translated for cats, like War and Peace and Nietzsche's Thus Spoke Zarathustra.

Should all of that not be enough intellectual stimulation for your kitties, there is also a podcast covering a variety of subjects including Ted Kaczynski, ChatGPT, and David Foster Wallace.

