RNC plans for historic nomination acceptance speech delivered from house arrest by a convicted felon

The RNC Presidential nominating convention faces a potential Trump-shaped hole, threatening to suck all the hot air out of the room.

When your guy is a convict, you have to be prepared. The RNC denies that these preparations are being made and insists Trump will be large and in-person at their event. It would be hilarious for them not to plan for this quite possible scenario, but Mar-A-Lago, Trump's clubhouse/home, is being prepared for live-streaming participation.

In case of potential house arrest, the Republican National Committee is already setting up convention-themed staging at Mar-a-Lago, along with a massive screen at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where most convention activities will take place. "If you look at what has been released about the stage at our convention, it's going to be the highest-tech stage ever," a Republican operative who has toured the convention site said. "It will allow the campaign to utilize people not in Milwaukee to be projected into the hall." "This will give President Trump an opportunity to participate in more days of the convention if he chooses to," the person continued. The RNC has put its stage construction front and center, with Chair Michael Whatley calling it "the centerpiece of a word-class production and a historic experience," at a news conference. NBC News

