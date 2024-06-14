Labyrinth Locator helps you find cool mazes around the world. You can easily search for labyrinths in your own community, or extend your search to world-wide.

From man made mazes to ones grown from plants, this database is a fantastic place to learn about earth's many fascinating labyrinths or plan a visit to see one in person (or many).

The 'Awapuhi Labyrinth, 2 Elk, and A Labyrinth By the Sea and just a few of the many stunning places on this list to explore.

