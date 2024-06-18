One person flips through 1500+ vintage magazines for our viewing pleasure (video)

Casa Mia Vintage is a curious YouTube channel of 1500+ videos of the creator thumbing through old magazines—lots of vintage Vogue, Bazaar, Elle, and Seventeen, among others. Some are even tagged ASMR in the titles as I suppose the flipping sound of the pages is just the thing for some folks.

Watch a few below.

"I love many things vintage and love thrifting," the creator writes. "I also love Christmas! Particularly, I have a passion for vintage magazines with a focus on food, design, architecture, travel and fashion. Vintage magazines provide wonderful glimpse back in time of what it was like. I particularly love mid-century furniture, elegance of 1950s couture, 1960s mod fashions and Christmas issues."

(via Waxy)