Steven Nass and Peter Henningsen of Woe Industries applied From Software's brutal game formula to, um, word processing. If you like Elden Ring and Sekiro, you'll love (to hate) FromSoft Word.

It's billed as "the Dark Souls of word processors. One typo, and it's game over."

(via Waxy)

