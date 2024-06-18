Watch the trailer for KNEECAP, a raucous new docudrama about Irish hip-hop

I've been a huge fan of Belfast hip-hop crew KNEECAP since the group dropped its first single back in 2017. That song, "C.E.A.R.T.A." — the Irish word for "rights" — was inspired by a real-life incident in which future MC Móglaí Bap was out painting graffiti with a friend in support of the pending Irish Language Act. That friend was arrested, but refused to speak English to the police, leading the Police Service of Northern Ireland to scramble in search of a translator who could interpret an officially recognized native tongue.

That anecdote serves as the basis of the new movie KNEECAP, which stars the members of KNEECAP — Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí in his tri-coloured balaclava — as fictional versions a la Eminem in 8 Mile. The film — which also stars Michael Fassbender as Móglaí Bap's father, Arlo Ó Cairealláin — has been playing around the festival circuit to rave reviews. Here in the US, it was the first Irish language film to show at Sundance, and recently played at Tribeca as well.

The film will have a wide release later this summer, and based on the hilarious trailer above, I couldn't be more excited. While it might sound a little absurd for a newer rap group to make their own biopic about themselves, KNEECAP's story is hilarious and provocative — and that sort of trolling is right in line with the group's subversive artistry.

KNEECAP have also just released an excellent new full-length album, titled Fine Art, and have continued to piss off every conservative Brit they possibly can.