Anti-oil activists spray Stonehenge with orange paint (video)

Activists from Just Stop Oil sprayed orange paint on Stonehenge today. Video below. Tomorrow is the summer solstice and the megalith was designed for solar alignment on the longest day of the year, drawing big crowds this week.

"2 people took action the day before Summer Solstice, demanding the incoming government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030," the group posted on X.

Wiltshire Police report that they arrested two individuals "on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument."

