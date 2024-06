Only one of the following New York Times headlines is real.

Astronomers Paint Mars as a Planet

Firefighters Paint Fire as Hot

Farmers Paint Cows as Real

Historians Paint WWII as Real Historical Event

Zookeepers Paint Animals as Living Creatures

Architects Paint Doors as Passage Entries

Biden Campaign Ad Paints Trump as a Felon

Lifeguards Paint Drowning as Respiratory Peril

Can you guess which one? Here's a hint.