Actor Donald Sutherland dead at 88

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, famed for his performances in some 200 movies including Don't Look Now, Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The Hunger Games, died Thursday in Miami. He was 88 years old. Son Kiefer Sutherland:

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. … Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

He just completed his memoirs, too. Made Up, But Still True, out soon.

Here he is in Body Snatchers: perhaps not his best film but certianly one of his best moments in a film….

Indeed, what I remember him for is bringing subtletly to even the most unsubtle material, like this: