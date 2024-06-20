TikTok loves the Kodak Slide N Scan's ability to digitize film!

TL;DR: Bring memories on film and slides to life by digitizing them with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner, now on sale for $179.99 (reg. $224) with free shipping!
- Quick-feeding tray technology helps users effortlessly scan color and B&W negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50mm slides (135, 110, 126) to digitize them
- Integrated Controls: for users to adjust the color, rotate images, etc., so you can enjoy film and slides in the best condition
- Image sensor that can improve the resolution from 14 to 22 megapixels, which creates a brighter and crystal-clear image
- Watch your scanned film and slides transform into modern images on the Slide N Scan's 5" LCD display
- Connects to Multiple Devices: Pair this Kodak machine to your TV, PC, or Mac so you can relive old childhood or family memories with others
- Includes: a 135 film adapter, 110 film adapter, 126 film adapter, cleaning brush, USB cable, HDMI cable, and a user guide
Don't let film or slides gather dust when you can bring them into the 21st century with the Kodak Slide N Scan, now on sale for just $179.99. Use code KODAK for free shipping!
StackSocial prices to change.