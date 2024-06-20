TikTok loves the Kodak Slide N Scan's ability to digitize film!

TL;DR: Bring memories on film and slides to life by digitizing them with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner, now on sale for $179.99 (reg. $224) with free shipping!

Quick-feeding tray technology helps users effortlessly scan color and B&W negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50mm slides (135, 110, 126) to digitize them

Integrated Controls: for users to adjust the color, rotate images, etc., so you can enjoy film and slides in the best condition

Image sensor that can improve the resolution from 14 to 22 megapixels, which creates a brighter and crystal-clear image

Watch your scanned film and slides transform into modern images on the Slide N Scan's 5" LCD display

Connects to Multiple Devices: Pair this Kodak machine to your TV, PC, or Mac so you can relive old childhood or family memories with others

Includes: a 135 film adapter, 110 film adapter, 126 film adapter, cleaning brush, USB cable, HDMI cable, and a user guide

Don't let film or slides gather dust when you can bring them into the 21st century with the Kodak Slide N Scan, now on sale for just $179.99. Use code KODAK for free shipping!

