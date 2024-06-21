A peek inside the Fisher-Price archives of classic toys

Well, here's a real walk down memory lane! Corn Poppers, Music Box Record Players, and other classic Fisher-Price toys from yesteryear are safely stored in a special archival room at their East Aurora, New York office. Fisher-Price recently showed a glimpse inside on Instagram:

Sadly, it's not open to the public, but if you find yourself in East Aurora, it might be worth visiting the Fisher-Price Toy Store. The store carries modern-day Fisher-Price and Mattel products, including Little People, Barbie, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, and more.

