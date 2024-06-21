Florida man arrested after walking into an accidentally unlocked bank after hours and finding nothing to steal

Martin County, Florida police arrested Colton Vanhonhenstien, 33, for "bank robbery" on Saturday night. Apparently, Vanhonhenstien realized that the Wells Fargo bank was accidentally left unlocked. He quickly ran across the street to a gas station to buy a mask, returned to the bank, and waltzed on in. Video below.

After failing to find anything of value in the drawers and cabinets, Vanhonhenstien split the scene. However, a silent alarm alerted police who arrived long after he left. Oddly, the alarm company later told police that "they waited one hour before calling" authorities.

"Because security footage clearly captured images of the suspect buying the mask used in this incident, he was located and arrested this afternoon," police stated.

