Footage of massive new underwater drone that looks like a manta ray (video)

This the prototype "Manta Ray," a huge new underwater drone now undergoing testing off California's coast.

"Taking its name from the massive 'winged' fish, Manta Ray will operate long-duration, long-range missions in ocean environments where humans can't go," according to makers Northrop Grumman.

As Axios explains, sea drones are a key component in the future of naval combat. Already, they're changing the game in Easter Europe, "where Ukrainian forces are sinking prized Russian ships using far smaller and cheaper tech."

That said, the Manta Ray is definitely not small, nor does it appear to be cheap.

