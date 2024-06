Remember those "clap on, clap off" devices from the 80s? You could plug them into different items around your home (television, lights, ect.) to save yourself the hardship of turning things on and off by hand.

The Clapper commercial shows the revolutionary ease of adding this gadget to your life. As an insomnia sufferer, I'd like to install one inside of my own brain.

Update: You can still buy The Clapper [Amazon], "the simple device that started it all."