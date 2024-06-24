Extreme urban explorer climbing around the ceiling of huge arena during Depeche Mode concert (video)

Dying Llama is a bold and daring urban explorer known for creating videos atop skyscraper cranes, scaling Trump Tower, and, most recently, sneaking into Elon Musik's Hyperloop tunnel underneath Los Angeles.

A few months ago, Dying Llama attended a Depeche Mode concert at New York City's Barclays Center where he climbed beyond the nosebleed seats for a true bird's eye view. Has he Gahan crazy!? (sorry.)

(Thanks, UPSO!)

Previously:

