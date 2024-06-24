Stunning village of tiny mushrooms caught on camera

To the naked eye, this village of tiny mushrooms growing from a tree is extremely easy to miss. It looks like a few little white specks against the bark, and unless you know these are mushrooms, most would walk right by.

When this photographer zooms into the white specks, an incredible mushroom village is revealed.

The mushrooms can be seen in great detail in the photos, and have a ghostly, transparent quality. I had no idea tiny mushrooms like this even existed, but now I know to keep an eye out for them.



