Crystal the rescue raccoon has a very discriminating palate

Meet Crystal, a raccoon who was rescued as a baby when she was found in a pool by the good folks at Tows and Tails Rescue. She developed autoimmune issues and was never able to be released into the wild, so now she lives out her days as an educational ambassador at the rescue, among her humans and fellow rescue animals.

Crystal loves to try new foods, and, because her humans record her regular "accepted or rejected" food adventures, we are lucky enough to observe the cute critter in action. So far, she's tried cranberries, avocado, pears, vegemite, raw green beans, dates, and peaches, among other foods. Which ones do you think she accepts or rejects? I won't give out any spoilers!

In addition to being a food connoisseur, Crystal also has the biggest, most adorable yawns!

Tows and Tails is a licensed 501(c)(3) wildlife sanctuary that cares for raccoons with disabilities that cannot live in the wild. Follow them on Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram.

@tows_and_tails Accepted or Rejected: avocado 🥑 (disclaimer: contrary to google, the edible part of avocado is NOT toxic fo raccoons. This is perfectly safe for her to try/eat). ♬ original sound – tows_and_tails