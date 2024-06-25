Love a good snout? Check out the duck-billed tree frog!

Ok, I'm gonna need you to stop whatever you're doing, right now, and go take a gander at my new favorite adorably ugly creature, the duck-billed tree frog (Triprion spatulatus). It looks exactly like a cartoon character, with its impossibly cute duck-billed snout, it's ginormous soulful eyes, and its hilarious grippy feet with even more precious rounded toes. It looks just like Kermit the Frog, but somehow even more endearing.

The caption on the photo reads:

Snoot boopers, this one's for you! Meet the duck-billed tree frog (Triprion spatulatus). Found on Mexico's Pacific coast, this species inhabits altitudes of up to 1,640 ft (500 m). Arboreal and primarily nocturnal, it feeds on invertebrates including crickets, grasshoppers, and spiders. Scientists have observed this critter using its shovel-like head to plug the openings of its burrows, guarding itself while it rests inside, which is why it's also known as the shovel-headed tree frog.

Here are some more photos of the ridiculously cute critter. If you want some live action of the adorable creature, check out this video.