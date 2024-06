Creative coders Tiny Bookshelf and artist ♡-𝚖𝚘𝚡 present Super Moxio Bros., "a loving homage to level 1-1 of Super Mario Bros. with art done entirely by typewriter characters."

Play it free, ideally on a Chrome browser. "You'll need a keyboard."

(via Kottke)

