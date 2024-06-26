Lauren Boebert thrashes other Republicans in Colorado primary

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert, expected to lose her conservative Colorado seat to a Democrat after a series of scandals, moved to an even safer district earlier this year. She yesterday scored an overwhelming victory in its GOP primary election, winning about 44% of the vote with no other candidate getting more than 14%. Boebert should easily retain her spot in Congress against Democratic Party's Trisiha Calvarese, given the fourth district's overwhelmingly red base (it voted +22 Trump in the last general election), but some Republicans are antsy given Boebert's endless run of misdeeds.

Boebert has a rap sheet featuring various petty crimes and arrests, her former husband was a registered sex offender, her adult son faces 22 criminal charges and knocked up his teenage girlfriend, and her flight east was precipitated by Boebert fondling her date's genitals in a family theater—an incident that she lied about until the footage was made public.

She says her victory was won for Christian Morals.

Speaking to supporters at a watch party in Windsor, Colorado, the far-right firebrand vowed to make the country a "righteous nation recognized throughout the world again" by bringing back "conservative values" and "Christian morals." "Tonight we had a priority, and that was to glorify and honor God. To praise the name of Jesus, to invite the Holy Spirit to be present, not only in this room, but in Colorado's 4th District, throughout Colorado, and throughout the United States of America!" she said.

People always point out the hypocrisy, but this is really about prerogatives. To quote Ohio composer Frank Wilhoit, often mistaken for a political theorist by the same name: