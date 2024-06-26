Rage rooms don't work: study reveals best anger management techniques

Feeling angry? Don'r scream or punch a pillow; opt for a breathwork class instead. A comprehensive new meta-analysis reveals that when it comes to managing anger, activities that decrease physiological arousal are far more effective than those that ramp it up.

Researchers from The Ohio State University analyzed 154 studies involving over 10,000 participants to compare the effectiveness of different anger management techniques. Their findings, published in Clinical Psychology Review, challenge popular notions about "blowing off steam" through intense physical activity.

Activities designed to decrease arousal – like deep breathing, mindfulness, and meditation – were found to significantly reduce anger and aggression across diverse populations. These calming techniques worked equally well for different genders, ages, and cultures, and remained effective over time.

In contrast, activities that increase arousal – such as punching bags, intense exercise, or "venting" – showed no overall benefit in anger reduction. These high-energy approaches produced inconsistent results at best.

Interestingly, the effectiveness of arousal-reducing techniques held true across various settings and delivery methods. Whether practiced individually or in groups, led by therapists or via digital platforms, the key factor was the focus on "turning down the heat" physiologically.

