Speaker Johnson fuels Biden drug speculation ahead of presidential debate

The MAGA Ministry of Propaganda launched a "Biden is on drugs" campaign immediately after the President's State of the Union address. Like all good propaganda, it's simple, hard to refute, and plays on existing doubts and fears. The campaign is brilliant because it turns every positive performance into a symptom rather than a strength.



Today, one of the Ministry's most loyal toadies, Speaker Mike Johnson, appeared on FOX to set expectations for tonight's debate between Biden and his leader Donald Trump. "Everyone wants to know which Joe Biden is going to show up?" Johnson said, driving home the idea that Biden is a drug-addled Jekyll and Hyde character. "Look, my summary is this. It doesn't matter if he drinks a whole gallon of energy drinks, he's not gonna be able to match the acumen and readiness of Donald Trump." Here's the video, posted by Aaron Rupar.



The other classic element of this propaganda campaign is that it reflects the credible accusations that Trump's prior debate appearances were chemically enhanced. I'm going to be counting the number of times the Tangerine Tyrant sniffs.

Speaker Mike Johnson suggests Biden will be hopped up on "energy drinks" during the debate tomorrow pic.twitter.com/3J0pmFELC1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2024

Previously: Biden is a drugger, says Fox News — and will go to debate "jacked up" on, er, "Mountain Dew" (video)