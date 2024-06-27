Unwanted guest claims squatter's rights in children's backyard treehouse (video)

A TikToker going by the name "Psychologyeats" recently shared a video about a squatter who has moved into her children's treehouse in her backyard.



When she called the police, they told her they couldn't remove the squatter for trespassing: "Because she's been there for a while over a couple of days or whatever, now we have to give her a 30-day notice," Psychologyeats reported in her video.



The pièce de résistance? The squatter is now receiving mail at the treehouse, further complicating the situation, as the squatter now has additional rights as a tenant.



The comment section is a goldmine of suggestions, ranging from "Get the hose" to "Motion sensor sprinkler." One commenter suggested, "Write a lease for a friend to live in the treehouse. The police will see they have one and the homeless woman does not, and she will have to go."

