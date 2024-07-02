Schoolteacher busted for livestreaming her own upskirt video during class

The Teacher's Council of Thailand has booted an instructor at the Ban Bua Chum middle school in Lopburi province after she was caught taking video up her own skirt and livestreaming it while teaching class. The teacher-in-training was streaming on her Bigo Live channel and apparently her followers were pleased with the content as they apparently sent her gifts.

Thaiger reports that "she had been seen wearing revealing clothes in other videos and had started livestreaming videos in the classroom a few times before.

She had been warned before and is now banned from the profession, says Teacher's Council secretary Amonwan Veeradhammo.

That's what happens when you violate Section 44 of the Teachers and Educational Personnel Council Act: "being a person with dishonourable behaviour or lacking good morals."

